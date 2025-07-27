Lava has launched its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G, in India on July 25. The smartphone is priced at INR 9,999 but will be available at a discounted price of INR 8,999 with bank offers. The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G sale is scheduled at 12 AM on August 1, 2025. The Blaze Dragon 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and comes with 4GB RAM along with 4GB virtual RAM, paired with 128GB of internal storage. It features a 6.74-inch 2.5D display with a 120Hz of refresh rate. It will be available in Golden Mist and Midnight Mist colours. The smartphone includes a 50MP main camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and runs on Android 15. Moto G86 Power 5G Launch in India on July 30, Will Feature MIL-810H Military Grade Durability and More; Check Expected Price and Other Specifications.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Sale

Blaze Dragon 5G: Sale starts 1st Aug, 12 AM. Special Launch Price: ₹8,999* (Incl. Bank offer) Additional ₹1,000 off on exchange (1st day only)#ContestAlert 1. Follow @LavaMobile 2. Post a screenshot with #BlazeDragon5G 3. One lucky winner wins Blaze Dragon 5G* *T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/1JBhxoNFTi — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) July 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)