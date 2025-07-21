Vivo X200 FE sale will officially begin in India on July 23, 2025. The smartphone was launched on July 14, 2025, with a 6.31-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. Vivo X200 FE is packed with three cameras - a 50MP primary ZEISS main lens, a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It included a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support. Vivo X200 FE came with Funtouch OS and three colours - Frost Blue, Amber Yellow and Luxe Grey. Vivo X200 FE price in India starts at INR 54,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and INR 59,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Prices, Specifications and Features Leaked; Check Details of Upcoming Apple iPhone 17 Series.

Vivo X200 FE Sale on July 23, 2025, Currently Available for Pre-Bookings

See colors the way they’re meant to be seen, with ZEISS Master Color Display on the #vivoX200FE. Prebook now. https://t.co/9lKrt1FtTv#ZEISSImageProPacked #vivo pic.twitter.com/MhputD4TL5 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)