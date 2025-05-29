Lava Mobiles has officially launched the Lava Bold N1 series in India, which includes the Lava Bold N1 and Lava Bold N1 Pro smartphones. The Lava Bold N1 price in India starts at INR 5,999 and will go on sale beginning June 4, 2025. It comes with a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging, and a 6.75-inch HD+ display. Lava Bold N1 sports a Unisoc octa-core processor mated with 4GB+4GB virtual RAM and 64GB of storage. It is launched in Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory color options. Lava Bold N1 Pro price in India starts at INR 6,699 and will be sold beginning June 2, 2025. The smartphone has a 50MP main camera, a 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a Unisoc T606 processor. Moreover, the smartphone comes with 4GB+4GB virtual RAM, 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Bold N1 Pro is available in Titanium Gold and Stealth Black variants. The Lava Bold N1 series comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Google Launches Direct Sale of Pixel Devices in India Through Official Online Google Store for First Time.

