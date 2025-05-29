New Delhi, May 29: Google on Thursday launched direct sales of its Pixel devices through the official online Google Store in India, allowing consumers to purchase smartphones, watches, buds, and accessories directly for the first time. This will complement Google's existing online and offline retail footprint, a company statement said.

Managing Director of Devices and Services at Google India, Mitul Shah, said launching direct online purchasing from the India Google Store is primarily driven by the "dynamic and evolving" Indian smartphone market. Telegram Partners With Elon Musk’s xAI To Distribute Grok to Users and Integrate With Apps, Secures USD 300 Million Cash and Revenue Share Deal: CEO Pavel Durov.

"Direct online purchasing from the Google Store in India complements our already robust retail presence - both online and in physical stores, along with our partners - all aimed at providing choice and meeting our users where they are. We will continue to invest across all fronts, focusing on expanding retail availability, strengthening customer support, and ensuring attractive affordability options," he said. Walmart Hiring Soon? Global Retail Giant To Reportedly Create New Roles in US and India Amid Layoffs, AI Adoption and Business Restructuring.

Shah, however, did not provide a timeline on when Google will open its own physical stores in India. "India remains a strategic focus and key market for Pixel. With a strategy squarely focused on empowering Indians with AI-powered devices, we are firing on all cylinders," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)