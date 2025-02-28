Meta introduced its next-gen smart glasses, Aria Gen 2, aiming to help researchers in the field of artificial intelligence. Meta Aria Gen 2 is intended to help boost research into fields like machine perception, contextual AI, robotics and more. Meta's Aria Gen 2 is still experimental and offers capabilities to the Aria platform. Aria Gen 2 succeeds the Aria Gen 1 glasses launched in 2020. OpenAI GPT-4.5: ChatGPT Developer Releases Its Largest and Best Model for Chat, Rolls Out Research Preview for Pro Users, Coming to Other Subscribers Next Week.

Aria Gen 2 Introduced by Meta for Researchers

Introducing Aria Gen 2, next generation glasses that we hope will enable researchers from industry and academia to unlock new work in machine perception, contextual AI, robotics and more. Aria Gen 2 details + sign up for availability updates ➡️ https://t.co/bHuZTCsfCF pic.twitter.com/AHYF2LV7n2 — AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) February 27, 2025

