Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite is generally available for developers and enterprise customers now. It is the fastest 2.5 model yet and can "complete with the same capabilities that make 2.5 model family so useful, like multimodality, thinking and connection to tools like Search." Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite is the most cost-efficient model by Google yet, which has lower latency than Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite and Gemini 2.0 Flash. Replit AI Goes Rogue: Autonomous AI Coding Assistant Destroys Entire Production Database and Lies About Rollback Procedure, CEO Amjad Masad Reacts.

Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite Now Generally Available to Users

Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite is now stable and generally available for developers and enterprise customers! ⚡ When designing a Gemini model, we think a lot about the tradeoffs between quality, cost, and latency. Previously with 2.0 Flash-Lite we optimized for cost-efficiency over… — Google AI (@GoogleAI) July 22, 2025

