Meta has officially launched the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, a limited-edition VR headset with 128GB of storage developed in collaboration with Xbox. The new Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition price is USD 399.99 and will be available for purchase starting from June 24, 2025 (today) on meta.com. As part of the bundle, Meta has included free Xbox controllers in Carbon Black and Velocity Green. Reports said that while not officially named, images suggest it's the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. It comes pre-paired with the headset for instant use, though users can connect other Xbox controllers via Bluetooth. POCO F7 5G Launched in India With 7,550mAh Battery; Check Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features of New POCO Smartphone.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Launched

The ultimate gaming combo. Unbox the Meta Quest 3S @Xbox Edition ⚫️🟢 Available Now https://t.co/pQ6vzWo6uW pic.twitter.com/7IHmjeUpRN — Meta Quest (@MetaQuestVR) June 24, 2025

