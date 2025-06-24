POCO F7 has been officially launched in India today, June 24, 2025, at 5:30 PM IST. The new POCO F7 5G comes with a 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and features a 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED display Dolby Vision and 1.5K resolution. It supports up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 internal storage. The smartphone flaunts a dual-tone design and includes a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor Sony IMX882 OIS sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 20MP front camera. A massive 7,550mAh battery fuels the device, offering 90W fast wired charging and 22.5W reverse charging. POCO F7 5G price in India starts at INR 29,999. The IP69-rated smartphone is available in three colours - White, Black and Cyber Silver Edition. POCO F7 5G sale will begin on July 1, 2025 at 12 PM. OPPO Reno 14 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch for 8GB and 12GB Models, Coming With ‘Velvet Glass’ Design; Check Expected Specifications and Features Here.

POCO F7 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

Power’s here—and it’s unstoppable. 💪 The #POCOF75G is built to run your world. 🌍 Drop a ⚡️ if you’re ready to feel the surge. First sale starts 1st July on #Flipkart . . .#AllPowerNoBS pic.twitter.com/khrHCat8sl — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) June 24, 2025

