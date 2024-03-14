Microsoft has announced that Microsoft Copilot for Security will be generally available worldwide on April 1, 2024. It will be the first generative AI solution in the industry that will help IT and security professionals greatly. Microsoft said it will help them "catch what others miss, move faster, and strengthen team expertise." The Microsoft Copilot for Security aims to make professional teams more accurate and faster. The Copilot for Security will help the professionals focus on complex tasks and also spot suspicious incidents, reportedly finding the hackers using various methods to hide their intentions. VLC Media Player Likely Be Introduced to Apple Vision Pro: Report.

Microsoft Copilot for Security Available from April 1, 2024:

Today, we announced that Microsoft Copilot for Security will be generally available on April 1. Explore the new tools and capabilities that will transform security operations in the era of AI: https://t.co/8gG4bSYklC — Microsoft (@Microsoft) March 13, 2024

