Microsoft Copilot has received an upgrade with the introduction of long-term memory, allowing it to remember important details, tasks, and thoughts shared by users. The new feature will help Copilot to recall information from past interactions to provide personalised advice and reminders over time. Users can now ask Copilot to remember specific information, and it will bring it up naturally in future conversations to support daily productivity. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 27, Microsoft Copilot said, "You're always in control to edit, update, or delete memories at any time." What Is Grokipedia? xAI Rolls Out AI-Powered Encyclopedia grokipedia.com, Elon Musk Says ‘It’s Better Than Wikipedia Imo’; Check Features and Other Details.

Microsoft Copilot Now Has Long-Term Memory

Copilot now has long-term memory, helping you track thoughts, tasks, and what matters most. You can ask Copilot to remember important information like training for a marathon or an anniversary, then recall it during future interactions. You're always in control to edit, update,… pic.twitter.com/X92ThLYAFG — Microsoft Copilot (@Copilot) October 27, 2025

