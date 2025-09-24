Microsoft has announced new features in the Copilot AI chatbot, offering users new ways to interact. The company announced that Microsoft Copilot would now handle quizzes, history, match, science, and pop culture–related queries. Microsoft said it would help users test their brains. Suno V5 Launched: Suno AI Launches Its Version 5 for Pro and Premium Users With Authentic Vocals, Immersive Audio and More.

Microsoft Copilot New Feature Announced

New in Copilot: Quizzes. History, math, science, pop culture—just ask and start testing your brain. https://t.co/QPzIfuROck pic.twitter.com/KN8DDmNBsM — Microsoft Copilot (@Copilot) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Copilot X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)