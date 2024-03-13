VLC Media Player application will likely be launched for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. VLC Media Player is a popular video player that reportedly surpassed five billion downloads worldwide. According to a report by Macrumors, VLC has been developing a new version that will support Apple's mixed reality headset. Jean-Baptiste Kempf, president of VideoLAN, reportedly said that a version of VLC is already running on the Apple Vision. He said the app might not be released due to having a small user base. He added that he is unsure if "there is any use case yet". Spotify New Feature: Popular Music Streaming Platform Now Offers ‘Spotify Music Videos’, Now Available As Beta to Limited Markets, Says Report.

VLC Media Player Vision Pro Version May Be Launched Soon:

VLC Media Player Potentially Coming to Apple Vision Pro https://t.co/Ej6HihfoRU pic.twitter.com/VRonKlI0Vn — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) March 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)