Microsoft announced that OpenAI's GPT-5 Codex is now generally available in Azure AI Foundry and in public preview for GitHub Copilot in Visual Studio Code, marking the next step in redefining the developer experience on its platforms. CEO Satya Nadella also revealed the expansion of Microsoft 365 Copilot with the addition of Anthropic's Claude models. He noted that customers can now use both OpenAI and Claude within Researcher and Copilot Studio.

Microsoft 365 Copilot Expanded by Addition of Claude Models

Today we’re expanding Microsoft 365 Copilot with the addition of Anthropic’s Claude models. Customers can now use both OpenAI and Claude — starting in Researcher and Copilot Studio, and coming to more experiences soon. Our multi-model approach goes beyond choice. It's all about… pic.twitter.com/IwHQfczs86 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) September 24, 2025

GPT-5-Codex is now available in Azure AI Foundry. What’s inside: ✨ Text + image input ✨ Built-in code review ✨ Seamless tool integration Try it: https://t.co/J0gAhkkb8W pic.twitter.com/irsDADrRFw — Microsoft Azure (@Azure) September 24, 2025

