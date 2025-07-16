Thinking Machines, a startup by OpenAI's former CTO Mira Murati, has raised USD 2 billion, reaching a USD 12 billion valuation in the latest funding round. Mira Murati announced on X, "To accelerate our progress, we’re happy to confirm that we’ve raised $2B led by a16z with participation from NVIDIA, Accel, ServiceNow, CISCO, AMD, Jane Street and more who share our mission." She said that her Thinking Machines was working on a multimodal AI that worked on how people naturally interacted with the world and was looking for extraordinary talent. Meta Hiring Blitz: Mark Zuckerberg Continues Hiring Top Talent From Rivals, Recruits Jason Wei and Hyun Won Chung From OpenAI, Say Reports.

Mira Murati's Thinking Machines Raised USD 2 Billion

Thinking Machines Lab exists to empower humanity through advancing collaborative general intelligence. We're building multimodal AI that works with how you naturally interact with the world - through conversation, through sight, through the messy way we collaborate. We're… — Mira Murati (@miramurati) July 15, 2025

