Moto G57 Power will launch in India on 24 November 2025 with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor and an Android 16-based operating system. The upcoming smartphone will feature a 7,000mAh silicon–carbon battery for long-lasting backup and a 6.72-inch 120Hz display with Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Moto G57 Power will also include a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary camera and MotoAI photo enhancement features. More details will be revealed soon. iQOO 15 Price Tipped Ahead of Launch in India on November 26; Check Specifications and Features.

Motorola's Moto G57 Power Coming With 7,000mAh Battery

