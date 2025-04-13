Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will launch in India on April 15, 2025. The Edge 60 Stylus will come with a 6.7-inch display. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen2 processor. It will feature a 50MP camera at the rear and is expected to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, the smartphone will come with IP69 protection. As per reports, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus price in India might be around INR 23,000. Moto Book 60, Moto Pad 60 PRO Launch in India on April 17; Check Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus launch in India on April 15

Meet the all-new #MotorolaEdge60STYLUS — where precision meets personality, and creativity comes with a snap.The segment’s first built-in stylus lets you go from spark to standout in one smooth https://t.co/1F3MPcBSsO that’s how you Flex #Motorola — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 10, 2025

