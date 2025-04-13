Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 PRO will be launched in India on April 17. Motorola will be bringing these two new devices with sleek designs and advanced features. The Moto Book 60 will come in two colour options, which will include Bronze Green and Wedgewood. It will weigh 1.4 kg and will feature a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 500 nits brightness. The Moto Pad 60 PRO will come with a 12.7-inch 3K display and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset. The tablet will also include quad JBL speakers and a 10,200mAh battery with 45W charging support. OPPO K13 5G Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Moto Book 60 Launch in India on April 17

Your day just got an upgrade. Pantone-picked colors, ultra-light build, smart processor, and a battery that keeps going. Whether it’s work or binge mode , Moto Book 60’s got you covered. Launching 17th April on Flipkart. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 12, 2025

Moto Pad 60 PRO Launch in India on April 17

Create, stream, and perform like a PRO with the moto Pad 60 PRO. Powered by Google AI, designed with a 3K 144Hz display and JBL sound, this is pro-level performance at its finest.#ComingSoon #StayTuned #motoPad60PRO — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 12, 2025

