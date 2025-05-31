Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console will officially launch on June 5, 2025, in the global market. It was showcased in April with all its specifications, features, design and upgrades. Nintendo Switch 2 will come with a 7.9-inch LCD display with 1080p output and HDR10 support. The highly anticipated gaming console will include an 8-core ARM Cortex-A78C CPU and a GPU with 1536 CUDA cores. Switch 2 will have UFS 3.1 storage, 2TB expandable storage option and 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Nintendo Switch 2 price was announced to be USD 449.99 (around INR 38,500). It will be released in the US, Japan and other regions on June 5, 2025. Vivo T4 Ultra Launch Expected Soon, Smartphone To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus Processor; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

Nintendo Switch 2 Will Launch in Next 6 Days

