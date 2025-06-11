YouTube has confirmed it is working with Nintendo to bring its app for the new Switch 2 gaming console. It was shared through the official TeamYouTube account on X. In response to an X user inquiry, YouTube stated, “We’re working with Nintendo to make YouTube available on the Switch 2 soon.” However, the company did not share any timeline or whether the current app will be updated for the new device. For now, the Nintendo Switch 2 users will have to wait for further updates from YouTube and Nintendo. The Switch 2 was released on June 5, 202 and comes with many improvements over its predecessor. These include a larger display, magnetic Joy-Con controllers, and a stronger Nvidia custom processor. Nintendo Switch 2 Sales: Newly Launched Portable Gaming Console by Nintendo Achieves Sales of 3.5 Million Units in First 4 Days.

YouTube App for Nintendo Switch 2 May Arrive Soon

We're working with Nintendo to make YouTube available on the Switch 2 soon. For a list of devices YouTube is available on, head over here: https://t.co/1teYC2AvM5 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 7, 2025

