Borderlands 4, a first person action-RPG shooter, will be delayed indefinitely. The video game was originally set to release on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 3, Borderlands made the official announcement and said, "We need to share that the release of Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2 is being delayed. We do not take this decision lightly, but we are committed to ensuring we deliver the best possible experience to our fans, and the game needs additional development and polish time to do that." Borderlands 4 pre-orders will be cancelled, and a release update will be announced once the studio has fully adjusted its plans. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, September 24, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Borderlands 4 Delayed, Next Date to Be Announced Soon

Greetings, Vault Hunters - We need to share that the release of Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2 is being delayed. We do not take this decision lightly, but are committed to ensuring we deliver the best possible experience to our fans, and the game needs additional development… — Borderlands (@Borderlands) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Borderlands X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

