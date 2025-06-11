Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console sold around 3.5 million units worldwide in its first four days since the launch. Nintendo Switch 2 was launched on June 5, 2025, with a 7.9-inch 120Hz LCD screen. It also came with several improvements in the graphics and performance compared to the last generation Switch gaming console. Switch 2 features a Cortex-A78C CPU and a GPU with 1536 CUDA cores paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1. It also comes with up to 2TB expandable storage. Nintendo Switch 2 price in the global market is USD 499 (around INR 42,000). Samsung Teases Upcoming Galaxy Z Series Foldable Smartphone, Hints ‘Thinnest, Lightest and Most Advanced Foldable Yet’.

Nintendo Switch 2 Sold Over 3.5 Million Units in First 4 Days Since Launch

#NintendoSwitch2 has sold over 3.5 million units worldwide in its first four days, becoming the fastest-selling Nintendo hardware ever globally. pic.twitter.com/JNrl3Z92pv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)