Nintendo Switch 2 is officially launched in the global market with a 7.9-inch LCD with HDR10 support and 1080p resolution. The portable gaming console from Nintendo comes with a Cortex-A78C CPU and a GPU with 1536 CUDA cores, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, expandable to 2TB. Nintendo Switch 2 price in the global market is USD 499 (around INR 42,000). Nintendo Switch 2 offers better graphics and a larger screen than its predecessor. It is available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, and other European nations via Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and other sellers. OnePlus 13s Launched in India With Compact Design, Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Nintendo Switch 2 Gaming Console Released, Available in Global Market

🚨 SWITCH 2 IN STOCK AT WALMART! Try the app if the website isn't working for you Console: https://t.co/yW5ESp0Dch Bundle: https://t.co/GfN52tkBaj #ad — Nintendo Switch 2 News (@NinSwitchIntel) June 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)