New Delhi, February 9 : The Nokia X30 smartphone was unveiled in September 2022, and is now preparing to launch in India. HMD Global's VP for India & MENA Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar tweeted about the device "coming soon to India", while not mentioning any dates. OnePlus 11R 5G Smartphone Launched in India With Premium Features; Know Specs, Price and Other Key Details Here.

The Nokia X30 is built with sustainable materials and gets powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset with 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. It offers 6.43" 90Hz FullHD+ display with Gorilla Glass Victus and fingerprint scanner, and runs on Android 12 OS. The device gets a 50MP + 13MP dual camera setup along with a 16MP selfie camera and a IP67 rating.

Nokia X30 India Launch ‘Soon’ Confirmed :

Thank you for leading the way. Our Nokia X30 5G is made with 100 recycled aluminium & 65% recycled plastic and we are here together to make a better tomorrow. Nokia X30 5G coming soon to India. Stay tuned. #NokiaX30 5G #PlaytheLongGame https://t.co/PeWUiCcBmU — Sanmeet S Kochhar (@sanmeetkochhar) February 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)