Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced an update on January 21, 2025. Customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru can now order smartphones and feature phones on the Blinkit app and receive them in 10 minutes. Albinder said, “We’ve partnered with Xiaomi and Nokia to deliver their bestselling range in parts of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.” Interested customers can buy Redmi 13 5G, Redmi 14C, Nokia 105, and iPhone 16 from the platform. He further said, “We'll be adding more phones and brands to this list very soon.” Customers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI options on most of these smartphones to manage their payments. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launched in India, Features Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection; Know Price, Specifications, Pre-Order and Sale Details.

Blinkit Now Delivers Smartphones in 10 Minutes

— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) January 21, 2025

