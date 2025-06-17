Nothing Phone 3 will be launched on July 1, 2025, in India and in the global market. The Phone 3 has been teased by the company on social media platforms. A recent post from the smartphone maker confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The Glyph lights found in previous models will not be included on the Phone (3). As per reports, the Phone (3) will likely feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display and is expected to start at a price of INR 55,000. iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely in September: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India Tipped; Know What To Expect.

Nothing Phone 3 Will Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor

Everything enhanced. With the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. pic.twitter.com/J7pCciee2d — Nothing (@nothing) June 17, 2025

