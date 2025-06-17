New Delhi, June 17: Apple is reportedly planning to launch its next-generation iPhone 17 series in early September 2025. Apple is said to introduce four models under the iPhone 17 lineup. It will likely include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new model, possibly called as the iPhone 17 Air.

If the company sticks to its release pattern, the event could be scheduled between September 8 and September 10. The slim iPhone Air model is expected to replace the previously used "Plus" version. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air may offer a thinner design and may come with around 5.5mm of thickness. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Teased With 6,000mAh Battery, Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 series is expected to bring a mix of performance upgrades, camera improvements, and faster wireless charging. As per reports, the iPhone 17 Air could feature a 6.6-inch display, slightly larger than the 6.3-inch display anticipated on the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may come with a 6.9-inch display. The base model might run on the A18 chip, while the iPhone 17 Air could debut with the A19 processor. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are said to feature Apple’s A19 Pro chipset.

All four models might include a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 might have a dual-camera system, while the iPhone 17 Air may come with a single 48MP rear lens. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to offer triple 48MP rear cameras. Apple is also said to be working on improving wireless charging with the introduction of two new MagSafe chargers, model numbers A3502 and A3503. It is said to support up to 50W charging speeds. Samsung Galaxy M36 Launch Imminent, Company Drops Teaser Trailer; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications of Upcoming Samsung M Series Smartphone.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India (Expected)

Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to start at around INR 89,900 for the base iPhone 17 model. The iPhone 17 Air might be priced at approximately INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to cost around INR 1,39,900, and the top model, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, could launch at a price of INR 1,64,900.

