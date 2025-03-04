Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro launched in India. The latest smartphone lineup from the Nothing Phone (3a) series comes with advanced specifications and features. The Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display. It delivers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro feature a triple camera setup at the rear. It includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens. The Nothing Phone 3a provides 2x optical zoom, while the Pro model offers 3x optical zoom capability. The Nothing Phone 3a comes with a 32MP front camera, whereas the Pro model features a 50MP front camera. The Nothing Phone (3a) series price range starts between INR 24,000 to INR 34,000 in India. Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Realme.

Nothing Phone 3a Series Launched in India

