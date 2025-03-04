New Delhi, March 3: Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G has been launched in India, expanding Realme's 5G smartphone lineup. The new model joins the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, which were launched earlier this year. The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G camera includes artificial intelligence (AI) features to enhance your photos. Additionally, it is powered by a Snapdragon processor.

The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G comes with a sleek design in the glossy glass effect. The smartphone is available in two colour options, which include Glass Purple and Glass Gold. The smartphone is positioned in the mid-range category in the Indian market to offer a balance between performance and affordability. iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Released: Apple Adds Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro Models, Priority Notifications, New Emojis, Control Centre and Much More.

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G Specifications and Features

The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. It offers multiple variants, with configurations of up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch display and offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it supports an instantaneous sampling rate of up to 2000Hz, and local peak brightness reaches 2000nits. The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G comes with a HyperImage+ camera setup. It features a 50MP Sony camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The smartphone features a 32MP Sony front camera.

The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G HYPERIMAGE+ camera system uses AI-powered photography features to enhance your experience. It includes AI Ultra Clarity, which will help to improve the quality of blurry images. Additionally, the AI Best Face feature will enhance group photos by providing greater detail and the AI Smart Removal tool will allow you to remove unwabted objects from the photos. The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery, which supports 45W SUPERVOOC Charge capability. Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Devices From Galaxy Book5 Series.

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G Price

The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G price in India for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at INR 21,999. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is available at INR 23,999.

