OnePlus officially revealed the design of its most anticipated smartphone, the OnePlus 12, on November 27, 2023. OnePlus shared a teaser video ahead of the December 5 launch and introduced a new design of its smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. On the official website, the OnePlus 12 is listed with the description, "Inspired by nature, perfected by OnePlus" and "A mesmerizing fusion of luxury and durability delivers the unparalleled smoothness of nature.". The new design is more inspired by natural colours and looks sturdy than its predecessor, the OnePlus 11. According to reports, the device will likely launch in India on January 2024. Smartphone Launches in December 2023: From iQOO 12 and OnePlus12 to Samsung Galaxy M44 5G, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones.

OnePlus 12 Teaser Video Revealed:

Marques Brownlee Shared Pictures of OnePlus 12:

OnePlus 12 design is officially revealed 1: Is that... marble? 2: The alert slider has switched to the left side of the phone pic.twitter.com/nCdDqVZmWU — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 27, 2023

