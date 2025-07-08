OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, along with the OnePlus Buds 4 earphones, will be launched today at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event. The launch event will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The OnePlus Nord 5 will feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, while the OnePlus Nord CE5 will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. Both smartphones will include a 50MP primary rear camera. The OnePlus Buds 4 will include an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. As per reports, the OnePlus Nord 5 price may come between INR 30,000 and INR 35,000, while the OnePlus Nord CE5 price may be around INR 25,000. The OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, and OnePlus Buds 4 launch event will be live-streamed on the OnePlus India official YouTube channel. Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphones From Ai+ Launched in India.

OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5 and OnePlus Buds 4 Launch Live Streaming Link

