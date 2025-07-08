New Delhi, July 8: Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G smartphones are launched today in India, marking the entry of Ai+ into the budget smartphone segment. These smartphones will likely attract potential customers looking for value-packed devices. Ai+ claims these smartphones as "Ai+ Smartphone, truly India’s own. No spying, No hidden apps. 100% privacy."

Ai+'s NxtQuantum OS is based on Android 15, and it brings "NXT privacy dashboard", where users will have access to data and how the apps are tracking the data through voice, location, and more. The company said, the user data remains secure on MEITY-approved servers hosted by Google Cloud." Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G smartphones are available in five colour options, which include Black, Purple, Green, Pink, and Blue. OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5 and OnePlus Buds 4 Launch Today in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Ai+ Pulse, Ai+ Nova 5G Specifications and Features

The Ai+ Nova 5G is powered by a Unisoc T8200 processor with an Antutu score of 5,01,000. The smartphone comes with a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Ai+ Nova 5G supports up to 1TB of expandable storage and it runs on the NxtQuantum OS. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup. It comes with a 50MP AI-powered primary camera. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Ai+ Pulse is powered by a Unisoc T615 processor with an Antutu score of 2,62,000. The Ai+ Pulse also offers up to 1TB of expandable storage. It runs on AiPlus' custom-built NxtQuantum OS. The device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. Ai+ Pulse comes with a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone features a 6.75-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Likely To Launch in Upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event on July 9; Know What To Expect.

Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G Price

Both the smartphones comes with launch offers. Ai+ Pulse with 4GB + 64GB starts at INR 4,499, and the smartphone with 6GB + 128GB starts at INR 6,499. The Ai+ Nova 5G is priced at INR 7,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant, and the smartphone with 8GB+128GB comes at a price of INR 9,499. Ai+ Pulse sale will start on July 12, and Ai+ Nova 5G sale will start on July 13 at Flipkart.

