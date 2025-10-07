OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch OxygenOS 16 in India on October 16, 2025. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), OnePlus India said, "Smarter than you think. Yours to experience from October 16. The company teased as "Intelligently yours", which is expected to bring advanced features of OnePlus devices. As per a report of Mint, several OnePlus devices are expected to receive the upcoming OxygenOS 16 update. The list may include devices like the OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13S, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE5, OnePlus Nord CE4, and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite. The company’s tablet range, like OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad 3, and OnePlus Pad Lite, might also be eligible for the OxygenOS 16 update. Vivo X300 FE Reportedly Launching alongside Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro Flagship Smartphones Globally in December 2025; Check Expected Specs and Features.

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Update

Smarter than you think. Yours to experience from October 16. #OxygenOS16 pic.twitter.com/bKAGDV0BQS — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

