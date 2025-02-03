OpenAI launched 'Deep Research', a new simple agent capable of doing work for the users independently. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that Deep Research agent could go on the internet and do complex research for the users and reasoning. He said, "it is really good, and can do tasks that would take hours/days and cost hundreds of dollars." OpenAI said that the users will have to give it a prompt and ChatGPT will find, analyze and synthesise multiple online resources to create a comprehensive report in tens of minutes which could save hours of humanly work and money. Gmail Phishing Attack: 2.5 Billion Users of Google’s Email Service at Risk As Hackers Use AI-Powered Cyberattack Against Account Credentials; Check Details.

Sam Altman Annoucned OpenAI Deep Research on ChatGPT

today we launch deep research, our next agent. this is like a superpower; experts on demand! it can go use the internet, do complex research and reasoning, and give you back a report. it is really good, and can do tasks that would take hours/days and cost hundreds of dollars. — Sam Altman (@sama) February 3, 2025

OpenAI Deep Research Rolled Out for ChatGPT Users

Today we are launching our next agent capable of doing work for you independently—deep research. Give it a prompt and ChatGPT will find, analyze & synthesize hundreds of online sources to create a comprehensive report in tens of minutes vs what would take a human many hours. pic.twitter.com/03PPi4cdqi — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 3, 2025

