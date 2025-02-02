San Francisco, February 2: Cyberattacks have become intense over the years as hackers adopt new tricks to get into users' systems and steal their data. Recently, WhatsApp was attacked with zero-click spyware, which compromised some high-profile citizens and journalists. Now, a new report said that hackers have adopted a new way to compromise the sensitive Gmail that is hiding in plain sight.

As per a report by Forbes, a new AI-powered cyberattack may be on the way to compromise the security of Gmail users. Hackers reportedly use artificial intelligence to conduct novel attacks against the system, and despite having 2FA (two-factor authentication) for protection, the users will be at risk. Unlike before, cybercriminals have been using "the most sophisticated phishing attack" method to dupe users into thinking that the official Google domain had contacted them. WhatsApp Zero Click Attack: Israeli Company Paragon Solutions Allegedly Targets 90 High-Profile Journalists, Civilians Through Spyware Campaign, Meta Responds.

How Hackers Use Most Sophisticated Phishing Attacks to Attack Gmail Users?

The report mentioned that the hacker(s) impersonated American support technicians' cal, led from Google caller ID, and warned the users about their Gmail accounts. The cybercriminals then would query the affected individual and assure that they were genuine technicians calling from Google. They then send a code from Google to secure the victim's account and let them feel they have taken control by clicking on it. Hack Club founder Zach Latta said it was a clever AI attack after nearly falling victim.

With this attack, the report said that it was a warning call for 2.5 billion Gmail users if such a threat happened to them. They need to be careful with attacks that may be initiated by hacker groups who use official Google and Gmail sources to send a code and gain access to sensitive information. AI Child Sex Abuse Tools: UK Set To Become 1st Country To Introduce Laws Against AI-Generated Child Abuse Images.

The report mentioned a statement from Sonicwall VP Spencer Starkey that the cybercriminals were constantly developing new tricks and techniques or procedures to find loopholes or vulnerabilities in the system and bypass the security controls. He said that companies must respond to new threats by adopting a proactive and flexible approach to cybersecurity. Starkey said companies must regularly assess, manage vulnerability, and use threat intelligence to plan their response.

