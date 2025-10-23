Amazon is developing new AI smart glasses technology to help its delivery drivers work safely and efficiently. The company’s latest innovation aims to give Delivery Associates (DAs) a hands-free way to complete their routes by improving safety and the delivery experience. These smart delivery glasses will help drivers to identify hazards and navigate smoothly to customers doorsteps, and manage their tasks. Amazon said, "The devices implement advanced computer vision processing and AI integration for seamless driver experiences." Amazon smart glasses use AI and computer vision to provide drivers with real-time navigation and hazard alerts through a heads-up display. The glasses guide DAs with step-by-step walking directions using Amazon’s geospatial technology to help them reach exact delivery spots and safely move through complex areas. iPhone Air Demand Falls Short of Expectations, Apple To Cut Production and Shipments Capacity.

