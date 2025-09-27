Greg Brockman, OpenAI President and Co-Founder, has announced a partnership with AARP to help older adults use AI. In his post on September 27, 2025, Brockman said, "Partnership with AARP to help older adults use AI." The company is launching a multi-year effort with AARP and its Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) to help older adults use AI tools confidently, safely, and securely. The initiative begins with a new OpenAI Academy video that guides older adults on how to use ChatGPT to spot and avoid scams. The next phase of the programme will include nationwide training sessions and community-led safety efforts. In a blog post, OpenAI said, 'Our mission is for artificial intelligence to benefit everyone and this effort helps put transformative tools into the hands of as many people as possible." OpenAI Unveils GDPval Evaluation To Assess AI Performance on Real-World, Economically Valuable Tasks Across Key US Industries.

