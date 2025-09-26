OpenAI introduced GDPval, an evaluation tracking AI performance on real-world, economically valuable tasks across 44 knowledge-based occupations in top U.S. industries. Unlike academic benchmarks, tasks mimic authentic work—legal briefs, engineering blueprints, care plans—vetted by professionals. By measuring AI on realistic outputs like documents and spreadsheets, GDPval provides practical insight into its societal impact. Gemini 2.5 Flash New Update Rolled Out, Brings Improvement in Image Understanding, Organised Responses, Efficiency and More.

OpenAI Announces GDPval Evaluation

Today we’re introducing GDPval, a new evaluation that measures AI on real-world, economically valuable tasks. Evals ground progress in evidence instead of speculation and help track how AI improves at the kind of work that matters most.https://t.co/uKPPDldVNS — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 25, 2025

