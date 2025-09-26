OpenAI Announces GDPval Evaluation
Today we’re introducing GDPval, a new evaluation that measures AI on real-world, economically valuable tasks.
Evals ground progress in evidence instead of speculation and help track how AI improves at the kind of work that matters most.https://t.co/uKPPDldVNS
— OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 25, 2025
