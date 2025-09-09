OPPO F31 series 5G will launch in India on September 15, 2025, and the series is expected to include three models. It may include OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G, and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G smartphones. Ahead of the launch, OPPO has highlighted its AI feature. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) the company said, "No client requests get lost in translation. With AI Voice Scribe, the #OPPOF31Series5G translates anything and everything in real time with subtitles." As per reports, the OPPO F31 5G may feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The OPPO F31 Pro 5G might come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, while the OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G could include a 6.79-inch AMOLED display with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. OPPO F31 series 5G prices may range between INR 20,000 and INR 35,000. iPhone 17 Launch Today: Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3 Expected To Join Along With iPhone 17 Series Models in Upcoming ‘Awe Dropping’ Event; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

OPPO F31 Series 5G Launch on September 15

No client requests get lost in translation. With AI Voice Scribe, the #OPPOF31Series5G translates anything and everything in real time with subtitles. #SmoothAndPowerful #BusinessBadegaSmoothChalega For details, Search “OPPO F31 Series” pic.twitter.com/NNl4wnlBnr — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 8, 2025

