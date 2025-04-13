OPPO K13 5G to launch soon in India. OPPO (Oppo) is preparing to launch its latest smartphone, which is expected to come in mid-range segment. As per reports, the upcoming smartphone from the OPPO K series may be powered by the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. It is also likely to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP main camera and may be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The OPPO K13 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 20,000. Vivo T4 5G Launch Soon in India With Snapdragon Processor; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

OPPO K13 5G Launch Soon in India

