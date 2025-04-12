Vivo T4 5G is set to launch soon in India. The upcoming smartphone from Vivo is expected to feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It may come with a circular dual-camera setup with a ring LED flash at the back. As per reports, vivo T4 5G will likely weigh under 200 gm and might measure 8.1mm in thickness. The Vivo T4 5G will likely come with a 7,300mAh battery and may support 90W fast charging. The Vivo T4 5G price in India may come in between INR 20,000 and INR 25,000. iQOO Z10x and iQOO Z10 Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Sale Details of Smartphones From iQOO Z10 Series.

Vivo T4 5G To Launch Soon in India

