OPPO has confirmed design and some details of the OPPO Reno 14 series ahead of its launch in India. The company said that the OPPO Reno 14 series will come with a 3.5x telephoto camera on the rear and will be built using an aerospace-grade aluminium frame. The smartphone will have a dual-camera setup on the rear. The OPPO Reno 14 lineup was launched in China, including OPPO Reno 14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro model. The same is expected in India. The expected specifications and features include a 6.59-inch flat 1.5K OLED display, Dimensity 8350 SoC, 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The Pro variant is expected to launch with Dimensity 8450 SoC, a 6,200mAh battery with the same fast charging and a 6.83-inch OLED display. The OPPO Reno 14 series price is likely to start at INR 32,999. Samsung Teases Introducing of New TWS Earbuds in India by Sharing Design of Charging Case, Name and Launch Date Yet To Be Confirmed.

OPPO Reno 14, OPPO Reno 14 Pro Coming Soon in India

OPPO Reno 14 Series Coming With 3.5x Telephoto Camera

Zoom into the soul of your journey. 🌆⛰️ City lights or mountain moods—capture it as you see it with the 3.5x Telephoto Camera on 🔍📸 AI Portrait Camera. Coming Soon.#OPPOReno14Series #TravelWithReno #AIPortraitCamera pic.twitter.com/xBA7ay4jJp — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 20, 2025

