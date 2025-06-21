Samsung has announced launching its new TWS earbuds in India soon. The company dropped a teaser image showing the case's design and said, "he music is about to hit harder. Feel every note, every drop, every beat – louder, clearer, deeper. Dropping soon!" The company announced that interested users would be notified if they filled out an online form by adding details like name, email, mobile number, and PIN code. Samsung has yet to confirm the name of its new TWS earbuds and its launch date. OnePlus Gaming Smartphone May Launch Soon in Global Market With Shoulder Triggers, Likely To Feature Flagship Processor: Report.

Samsung New TWS Earbuds Coming Soon in India

Brace yourself! The music is about to hit harder. Feel every note, every drop, every beat – louder, clearer, deeper. Dropping soon! Notify me: https://t.co/65SB0Nqwuz#Samsung pic.twitter.com/0Vm7DIvJR6 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 21, 2025

