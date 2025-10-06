Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas highlighted a key feature available on the Comet browser that helps users watch long YouTube videos easily. He called the feature a 'New addiction' and said that Comet users can open a long YouTube video and, without listening to the entire conversation, use Comet Assistant (Option+A). The feature can generate questions one after another and help users listen only to the parts they want to listen. OpenAI DevDay 2025 New Announcement, Live Demos and 'New Ships'; Know What To Expect From ChatGPT-Maker’s Event for Developers

Comet Assistant Helps Users Watch Specific Parts of Long YouTube Videos

New addiction: Opening a long Youtube video (podcast, interview) on Comet, not listening to it linearly, banging question after question on Comet Assistant (Option + A), and only listening to parts I really want to listen to (which Comet can link me to exact time stamp). Eg:… — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 6, 2025

