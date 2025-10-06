OpenAI will likely announce new updates and tools during its DevDay event. The OpenAI DevDay 2025 event is set to commence in San Francisco at Fort Mason at 10 AM PT. ChatGPT-developer said that there would be 1,500 developers attending the OpenAI DevDay event and that it will have speakers including Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, and others. The company said, "At OpenAI DevDay, you’ll get an early look at what’s coming next from OpenAI, hear directly from our research, product, and engineering teams, and connect with peers and industry leaders to push the field forward." OpenAI hinted at announcing "New Ships" during the event. It is said that there would be live demos The event would likely show model selector, agent builder and other tools. In India, the event will be seen at 10:30 PM IST. Grok Imagine New Update: xAI Model Gets Major Update, Elon Musk Urges Users To Download Latest Version

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OpenAI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)