Perplexity AI will reportedly launch a new update called "Study Mode" to its chat services. According to a report, the new Perplexity Study Mode will come with a new UI that will address follow-up questions asked by the users. It is already available to some users as an early preview and will get a wider release soon. It will offer several improvements to the Study section for users. Elon Musk’s xAI Grok Ranks 2nd in Productivity Category on App Store in US.

Study Mode Improvements Coming to Perplexity AI Soon

Early preview of Study Mode on Perplexity 👀 Study Mode will be getting a new UI for follow-up questions. I also got quizzed on the latest reports from TestingCatalog there; that was fun! * not available to the public yet pic.twitter.com/iDPAxsGtIH — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) August 24, 2025

