New Delhi, April 9: Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is one of the most talked-about games right now, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Although Rockstar Games has not announced an official date yet but it is speculated that the game will likely launch in September 2025. The new version of the game is expected to new features, improved visuals, and exciting gameplay that will likely make the experience even more enjoyable for players.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is expected to make its debut on the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. These consoles will be the first platforms to offer the game. After the initial release on consoles, a version for PC gamers is rumoured to follow in 2026. The GTA 6 release date has not been announced yet, but it is expected to come out around a week after Borderlands 4, which is set for September 23, 2025. Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.2: AC Shadows Deploys New Features, Game Improvements and Bug Fixes; Check Details.

As per a report of Destructoid, a Swiss retailer, Brack listed a pre-order page for Grand Theft Auto VI on its website. The listing reportedly seems to be genuine. As per reports, the game is priced at USD 99 Swiss francs. Based on the currency conversion rates as of March 11, it would amount roughly to USD 112, which is around INR 9,300. The rumoured GTA 6 price will give its fans an idea of how much the game might cost when it becomes available for purchase. PUBG Mobile Update: Pair Anukhra X-Suit With Netherhound Buddy To Form Powerful Combo, Spirit Kitty Returns; Check Details.

Multiple reports suggested that, the upcoming game is expected to feature the largest map ever seen in a GTA title. It may include a wide range of landscapes with new design. GTA 6 will likely have two main protagonists, which may include the series' first female lead, and a world based on modern-day Florida.

