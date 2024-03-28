POCO C61 sale begins on March 28, 2024 (today) at 12 PM in India. The smartphone was launched on March 26 with a 6.71-inch 90Hz display with 500nits of brightness, a 5,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio G36 mobile processor. The newly launched POCO C61 comes with an 8MP primary camera and a 0.8MP sensor. On the front, the smartphone offers a 5MP selfie camera. POCO C61 price in India starts at Rs 7,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 8,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant. It also offers a Turbo RAM option to expand RAM using memory. It comes in three colour options - Diamond Dust Black, Ethereal Blue and Mystical Green. POCO confirmed that the C61 first sale will start on March 28 on Flipkart. POCO F6 Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3: Report.

POCO C61 Sale Starts Today:

