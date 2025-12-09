The POCO C85 5G launches in India today, bringing a large 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is a huge 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 10W reverse charging. It will have IP64 rating for added durability. The handset features a quad-curved design and a square rear camera module anchored by a 50MP main sensor. POCO has confirmed that the POCO C85 5G will be sold via Flipkart, with the POCO C85 5G price in India expected to be around INR 15,000. HMD New Earbuds Launching Soon in India, Company Shares Teaser on Social Media; Check Details.

POCO C85 5G Launching Today in India

Tomorrow, the segment gets shaken at 12 noon. Get set to FL⚡AUNT YOUR POWER with the new POCO C85 5G. pic.twitter.com/YNGlQvXUrw — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 8, 2025

