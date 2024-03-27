The rumours about POCO F6 launch have started on X (formerly Twitter). Multiple users on X posted that the upcoming POCO F6 might be launched with a newly unveiled Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, AMOLED display and Sony IMX882-powered 50MP primary camera. According to the report by India Today, the new POCO smartphone is also expected to feature an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an IMX335 sensor. For selfies, it could offer an Omnivision OV20B sensor camera on the front. The report added that it would feature a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, Adreno 735 GPU, 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launched in China, Launch in India Expected Soon; Check Specifications, Features and Anticipated Prices of Upcoming Vivo Foldable Smartphones.

POCO F6 key specifications leaked:

POCO F6 key specifications leaked. Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor AMOLED display from TCL/Tianma 50MP Main, Sony IMX882 (used in realme 12 Pro, iQOO Z9 & vivo T3) 8MP Wide Angle, Sony IMX355#POCOF6 #POCO pic.twitter.com/gktAXuaHva — Techno Guy (@technoguy545) March 27, 2024

POCO F6 key specifications leaked, Another X User:

Exciting news! The upcoming Poco F6, set to be the first global phone with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, will feature the Sony IMX882 50MP camera, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, and OLED panels. Stay tuned for its anticipated launch in April or May! #PocoF6 #Snapdragon8sGen3 #SonyIMX882 pic.twitter.com/J6vQRsJ4Jb — Nitin Kumar (@Imnitz2) March 27, 2024

POCO F6 key specifications leaked, Rebranded Version of Redmi Note 13 Turbo:

This seems to be the Redmi Note 13 Turbo / Poco F6 - Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 - 50MP (Sony IMX882) + 8MP (IMX355) + 2MP (macro) triple cam for F6 - 90W charging#Redmi #Poco #RedmiNote13Turbo #PocoF6 pic.twitter.com/Bp6sKK5nkN — Techno Guy (@technoguy545) March 27, 2024

