The rumours about POCO F6 launch have started on X (formerly Twitter). Multiple users on X posted that the upcoming POCO F6 might be launched with a newly unveiled Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, AMOLED display and Sony IMX882-powered 50MP primary camera. According to the report by India Today, the new POCO smartphone is also expected to feature an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an IMX335 sensor. For selfies, it could offer an Omnivision OV20B sensor camera on the front. The report added that it would feature a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, Adreno 735 GPU, 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launched in China, Launch in India Expected Soon; Check Specifications, Features and Anticipated Prices of Upcoming Vivo Foldable Smartphones.

