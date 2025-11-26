POCO Pad M1 has been launched globally with a 12.1-inch ultra-large 120Hz 2.5K display, immersive quad speakers, and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor built on a 4nm process. The tablet comes with a massive 12,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 27W reverse charging. POCO Pad M1 runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, offers up to 2TB of expandable storage, and supports accessories such as the POCO Smart Pen, POCO Pad M1 Keyboard, and POCO Pad M1 Cover. The POCO Pad M1 is priced at USD 329 (around INR 27,300) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. For early birds, the device will be available at a lower price of USD 279 (around INR 24,900). POCO F8 Pro Launched Globally With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 100W Wired Fast-Charging; Know Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO Pad M1 Launched in Global Market With 12.1-Inch Display

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (POCO Global). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)